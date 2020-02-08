Six Feet Under is recording a new album

Death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER entered the studio to start recording their new album. The follow-up to 2017 “Torturing” is due later this year Metal Blade Records,

SIX FEET UNDER revealed its recording activities in a social media post on Thursday evening (February 6). The band wrote: “Tracking for the new SFU Album is in progress … Marcos (Marco Pitruzzella) Drums are complete .. Jack (Owen) is going to the studio this weekend to start tracking guitars! Good stuff going on! Excited so you can hear everyone !! “

Already in 2018, SIX FEET UNDER released a scrapbook entitled “Non-ditch”in digital format Metal Blade Records, The disc was produced by the singer Chris Barnesand mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at the Badlands shot in Denver, Colorado. The LP consisted of nine songs that were recorded during the sessions for the albums “Living Dead” (2012) “Unborn” (2013) and “Torturing”,

In a 2017 interview with Metal insider. Barnes talked about the fact that he was a Metal blade Recording artist for three decades. He said: “One of the reasons I’m proud of this is that when I was a child I didn’t have a guide when I drove to this record store – maybe a few magazines like here and there metal forces or Kerrang!, but you didn’t have much to do. But when it was on Metal Blade Records, and when it was produced by Brian Slagelwhen I saw his name on the plate and it was a Metal blade Release, I bought that. I could have had three other options, but if it were there and I saw the black on red, man, I would have bought it. (If) Slagel or Bill Metoyer mixed, that was my guide. And seven years later I’m in a band and I have a press package and I’m sending it to Metal Blade RecordsAnd the record label that I was a fan of led me through my metal years. In the end, they signed me on. It was like a dream come true and me and Brian has become friends over the years and he is one of my greatest friends. “

Photo credits: ETICS Live



Tracking for the new SFU album is in progress … Marco’s drums are ready. Jack is going to the studio this weekend to start tracking guitars! Good stuff going on! Excited so you can hear everyone !!

Posted by ~ Six Feet Under ~ on Thursday, February 6, 2020

