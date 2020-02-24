six-inches-of-heavy,-moist-snow-envisioned-to-hit-chicago-starting-up-tuesday:-forecasters

Chicago may well have been graced with spring-like temperatures more than the weekend, but the winter season temperature is not around.

Six inches of large, soaked snow could hit the Chicago spot starting up late Tuesday early morning, possibly muddling the night commute, according to the Countrywide Climate Service.

“Travel could be incredibly tough. The dangerous disorders could influence especially the Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday early morning commutes,” the climate service said in a assertion.

Snow could slide as rapid as an inch for each hour into Tuesday night, the weather service reported.

A winter season storm watch is established for Cook, DuPage, Will, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties.

But prior to the storm, a wave of rain will shift via the space Monday afternoon.

“An location of rain will distribute from south to north across the space nowadays. Tonight, rain improvements to snow north, while remaining rain south. Snow moves south more than the overall location Tuesday evening into Wednesday, then diminishes late in the afternoon,” the weather conditions service reported in a assertion.

Temperatures will fall from the mid-30s on Monday to about freezing on Tuesday, the weather conditions provider predicted.

The forecast phone calls for brisker temperatures starting off Wednesday night, with lows expected all over 16 levels and a substantial of 24 levels on Tuesday.