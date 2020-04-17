Six Indian companies working on the vaccine for Coronavirus are testing 70 candidates

New Delhi: Six Indian companies are working on the COVID-19 vaccine and are embarking on global efforts to quickly prevent the spread of a deadly infection that is spreading rapidly around the world, says a leading Indian scientist.

Nearly 70 candidates for the vaccine have been tested and at least three have been transferred to the human clinical trial, but it is unlikely that the vaccine will be ready for mass use in the novel before 2021.

Because COVID-19 infects more than 1.9 million people worldwide and kills 2,626 people, Indian scientists are also part of a global fight against the disease.

“While Zydus Cadila is working on two vaccines, Serum, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, India’s Immunologicals and Mynvax are producing one are.

Kang is also the vice-president of the Coalition for Epidemic Innovation Initiative (CEPI), which in a recent study noted that global vaccine research and development efforts in response to the widespread COVID-19 disease are unprecedented in scale and speed.

Experts explain, however, that this is a complex process that has many test steps and many challenges. They said the vaccine for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, may not take 10 years for other vaccines to work, but at least a year before it can be safely proven to be effective and fully available.

“Vaccine development is a long process that often takes years and has many challenges,” said E. Sreekumar, senior scientific director at the Rajio Gandhi Biotechnology Center (RGCB) in Kerala.

In general, vaccines take several months to pass through various stages of testing, and then approvals take time. For COVID-19, we do not expect the vaccine to occur this year, agreed Rush Mishra, director of the CSIR Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad.

Vaccine testing usually begins with animal and laboratory testing before going through various stages of human testing.

“The human test phase is made up of many steps,” Sarkomar told PTI.

Stage tests are small-scale and usually involve a small number of participants to assess whether the vaccine is safe for humans. He said stage two trials often involve several hundred people and mostly assess the effect of the vaccine against the disease.

“The final step will involve thousands of people to further evaluate the effect of the vaccine over a period of time and it can take several months,” Sarkomar said. That’s why we haven’t seen the vaccine in at least another year.

He explained that even after the vaccine is prepared, there are many challenges, including whether the vaccine is effective in the general population, if it can be used for different species of coronavirus, which may begin over time. To jump.

“There are a lot of vaccines being tested for COVID-19, some of which are in stage 1 clinical trials,” said Mishra.

“But we still don’t know how fast they’re going to get the vaccine and it could take months to get anywhere,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), three vaccine candidates are undergoing clinical trials, meaning they can be tested on humans, while about 70 are in clinical trials – either in a laboratory lab or in animal studies. .

Although King has named six companies, the WHO has listed only Zydus Cadila and Enum Institute of India as global companies working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CEPI, as of April 8, 2020, the global outlook for COVID-19 vaccine includes 115 vaccine candidates, 78 of which have been activated and 37 have not been approved.

“Of the 78 active projects approved, 73 are currently in the exploratory or clinical stages,” the CEPI team said in an analysis published last week in the journal Nature of Discovery Drugs.

Advanced candidates have recently made clinical progress, including mRNA-1273 from Moderna-based biotechnology, Ad5-nCoV from Chinese biofarm CanSino Biologicals, and INO-4800 from the American pharmaceutical company Inovio.

Other people on the list include LV-SMENP-DC and pathogen-specific aAPC from the Shenzhen Medical Institute in Geneva, China. CEPI scientists say a large number of vaccine developers have announced plans to begin a human experiment in 2020.

Experts believe that the sequence of the new coronavirus genome presented by scientists in China shows that 79% have the same genetic material as acute respiratory distress syndrome (SARS) and 50% have the same substance as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). A species of coronavirus that infects humans, bats and camels.

This allows developers to use previously created vaccine research areas for those viruses.

Earlier this month, the Australian National Science Agency (CSIRO) announced that it had begun clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

A notable feature of vaccine development for COVID-19 is a wide range of technology platforms being evaluated, including nucleic acid (DNA and RNA), particles such as viruses, live attenuated viruses, and passive virus approaches.

“Currently, many of these operating systems are not the basis for authorized vaccines, but experience in areas such as oncology encourages developers to take advantage of the opportunities that next-generation approaches use to speed up their development and production,” CEPI said. , Use.

