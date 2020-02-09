Six indicted for murder, ten others for rioting at the gas station in Machang | Malaysia

Six men were accused of murdering a dealer in the Machang Magistrates’ Court today, while ten others were charged with turmoil related to a fatal gas station brawl on January 27. – Reuters pic

MACHANG, February 9 – Six men, including three siblings and a schoolteacher, were charged with murdering a dealer before the Machang District Court today, while 10 others were charged with riots related to a fatal gas station brawl on January 27

Mohd Azam Seman, 23; Muhamad Zarudin Seman, 27; Mohd Rizal Seman, 37 years old; Che Muhammad Sayusi Che Musa, 29; Mohd Rozi Mohd Nawi [51] and Abd Rahim Abdul Wahab [56] were charged with killing Kamsani Mohamed [39] at a Shell gas station, Batu 31, Jalan Machang-Kuala Krai here, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Criminal Code and read together with Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which provides for the death penalty if convicted.

No objection was raised.

Magistrate Amal Razim Alias ​​has scheduled April 12 to mention the case after Deputy Prosecutor Datuk Jamil Aripin has requested a new date pending reports of chemicals.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Husaini Haron, 24; Wan Muhammad Hafizi Wan Hussin, 29; Mohd Faizal Salleh, 40; Muhamad Akmal Syahmi Ab Arif, 27; Mohd Shafuan Asri, 31; Raja Mohd Azmi Raja Hussin, 37 years old; Abdullah Amiruddin Amir, 29; Norhisan Mohd Rosidi, 43; Nik Mohamad Fazli Nik Mahmud, 29, and Ahmad Shubly Shaari, 35, have been charged under section 147 of the Penal Code and read together with section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 2 years or a fine, or both.

They were indicted along with ten other people who were charged at Shell Batu 31 in the Jalan Machang-Kuala region on January 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

However, all the defendants who were present in court did not plead guilty.

The court granted them RM 4,000 bail, each with a surety, and additional bail to ensure that none of the accused bothered any of the witnesses.

Amal Razin put the March 16 to mention. – Bernama