If you’re stuck at home and want to see things to do, in our latest YouTube video, we’ll find some suggestions for different apps and games we’ve had fun in during the quarantine period. We’ll highlight podcast apps, some games, and a few more options that will hopefully help keep you or your family entertained this week. Some of these are iPhone and iPad, while others are just ‌iPad‌.

($ 4.99 / month) – Quibi, which stands for “quick bites,” is a new streaming video app that just came out this week. This is a service that promises high quality content of 10 minutes or less, with new episodes and new shows appearing daily. The Quibi is PiPhone® only and you can try it for 90 days and then charge $ 4.99 per month with ads, or $ 7.99 per month without ads. Google Podcast (Free) – Google recently brought the Podcast app to the ‌iPhone‌ device, and if you’re not a fan of the Apple Podcast app, this could be a useful alternative. Its great layout and Google’s design aesthetic make it easy to browse content and find a searchable search. It sends episodes to your device every day with automatic download and notification options.

Do you have other great games and fun apps you use at home? Let us know in the comments and we can make a follow-up video with reader suggestions.

This article, “Six iPad and iPhone apps and games for home entertainment,” first appeared on MacRumors.com.

