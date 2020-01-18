Six Japanese government officials rebuked for records of cherry blossom parties

The Cabinet Office announced on Friday that it has massively reprimanded six current and former HR managers for failing to properly maintain the Prime Minister’s controversial cherry blossom viewing party records.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government apparently hopes that the punishment by the government agency, which also includes a cut in the summer bonus this year, will end the scandal surrounding tax-financed parties ahead of Monday’s regular parliamentary session. Abe is criticized for using the parties to his own advantage.

The six officials are Shuya Yoshioka, the current head of the department, and five of his predecessors, including Hiroshi Tawa, deputy cabinet minister for political coordination, and Yasuhisa Ino, president of the Institute for Economic and Social Research.

The remaining three are Hiromu Onoda, director of the agency’s decorating office, Hiromitsu Shimada, director general for policy planning, and Hiroshi Nomura, senior researcher at the institute.

According to the cabinet office, Yoshioka removed the cabinet secretariat’s name from a list of recommended guests for a cherry-watching party hosted by Abe in November last year before it was presented to Diet. Before the change, the section was listed as a recommendation.

Yoshioka was punished for this extremely inappropriate act, the cabinet said.

In violation of the law on the administration of public documents and other regulations, the cabinet did not keep records of the guest lists for cherry blossom visitors from 2011 to 2017 and after the lists were no longer available.

The five former HR managers were responsible for managing the lists.