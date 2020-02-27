[six-law-enforcement-staff-survive-helicopter-crash-in-tawau]

In accordance to Bernama, the helicopter was traveling from Tawau Airport to the camp when it encountered difficulties about 1 moment before landing. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAWAU, Feb 27 — A Royal Malaysia Law enforcement helicopter crashed at the 14th Battalion Common Operations Pressure camp in Jalan Air Panas listed here today but all six staff on board survived the incident.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas explained the mishap took place at about 7.40pm.

“Six personnel of the Air Operation Group (PGU) ended up in the helicopter when it crashed,” he reported.

He said all of them survived and only a person was wounded.

Bernama learnt that the helicopter was traveling from Tawau Airport to the camp when it encountered challenges about just one minute before landing.

The injured member is believed to be a sergeant. — Bernama