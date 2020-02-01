Six lo-cal IPAs that are crushed at the Super Bowl

When choosing a beer for your Super Bowl party, the first thing that comes to mind is whether it is suitable for a session or not. You want something that you can drink a lot of throughout the game without getting broken the next day to work at work. (Provided, of course, that the petition to postpone the big game until Saturday is unsuccessful.) Nowadays, however, “light beer” does not mean that you have to forego taste and have to settle for a bud light or something else. As craft breweries (and craft brands from macro breweries) introduce low-calorie IPAs, a growing number of hop and cloudy beers can be selected that won’t make you unusable on Monday morning.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up six local IPAs that are worth trying. Save the extra calories for another serving of seven-layer dip, and check them below.

Dogfish Head somewhat powerful

calories: 95

ABV: 4.0%

Most local beers reduce their calories by opting for a lower alcohol level, and while Dogfish Heads Slightly Mighty certainly does, it is sweetened with monks instead of a ton of malt. Brewing with the fruits (most popular on low-keto or low-carb diets) reduces the amount of unfermented sugar and provides body and balance, resulting in a tropical, citrus-like IPA that contains just the right amount of hops.

Harpoon Rec League

calories: 120

ABV: 3.8%

This light version of a northeastern IPA is brewed from buckwheat, chia and salt from the Mediterranean and contains only 120 calories. The hops are definitely still noticeable, but they’re not overwhelming. Harpoon is not only the perfect “cool-down companion”, but also a great option for someone who doesn’t want their IPA to be a bitter hop bomb.

Goose Island So-Lo

calories: 98

ABV: 3.0%

At just 3.0%, Goose Island’s entry into the lo-cal IPA game is the lowest ABV option on this list, and you can definitely taste it – it’s crisp and refreshing, with less bitterness and body than some of the other lo -cal IPAs here. But it still has an impressive amount of taste for such a small amount of alcohol, with a nice dry finish and a floral aroma on the nose.

Deschutes Wowza!

calories: 100

ABV: 4.0%

If we want to get technical training here, Deschutes is’ Wowza! is a cloudy, pale ale, not an IPA, but there is still a lot to rave about about this beer (especially Citra, Simcoe, Cashmere and Callista in this case). Resin and orange notes distinguish it, and although it goes without saying that every beer on this list is session-capable, this beer is particularly easy to sink.

Bell is carefree ale

calories: 110

ABV: 3.7%

The highly anticipated light version of the classic Two Hearted Ale from this Michigan brewery was only delivered this week, so it is still on the shelves nationwide. However, if you’re one of the lucky ones who have access to it, it’s worth picking it up. It rarely happens that we recommend a beer that we haven’t tried personally, but a local variant with low ABV at one of the best IPAs in the country seems to be a safe bet (Light Hearted is brewed with Centennial Hops and Galaxy) Hop instead of 100 percent centennial, but Bell promises a taste profile similar to Two Hearted. Here you can check the shipping information and availability in your state.

Lagunitas DayTime IPA

calories: 98

ABV: 4%

When Lagunitas first launched this beer in 2010 at the height of IPA craze, it was 4.6% ABV and 130 calories. However, last year they decided to change it, keeping the hops the same while the mashing process was switched to drying out the beer, reducing the amount of sugar, reducing it to less than 100 calories and reducing the ABV to 4.0%. The result is a crisp, hoppy taste with a hint of fruit and grass, which, as the name suggests, is perfect for drinking during the day.