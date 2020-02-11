Six-month-old tests positive for cocaine, child’s mother arrested

Josie Falgoust

BATON ROUGE – A woman who allegedly allowed her six-month-old baby to use cocaine was arrested.

According to MPs from the East Baton Rouge Community Sheriff’s Office, they were informed of the incident on Thursday evening (January 16) by a clerk at the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).

MPs report that they went to the hospital where the child was being treated and learned that 26-year-old Josie Falgoust was the mother of the six-month-old boy.

According to an official report, Falgoust not only claimed that she had never used cocaine, but had no idea what it was, and accused her relatives of poisoning the child.

MEPs say Falgoust has undergone a drug test, but the results are not readily available.

Although health officials said the baby otherwise looked healthy and appeared to show no signs of physical abuse, DCFS took the child with him.

The MPs spoke to Falgoust’s relatives, and two of them confirmed that they saw Falgoust’s cocaine sniffed in the presence of their child. A relative said Falgoust told her that she sniffed cocaine the night before the DCFS contact.

A few days later, MEPs received the results of Falgoust’s drug test and found that she, like her six-month-old, had positive cocaine results.

Falgoust was arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to young people.