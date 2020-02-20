[Six Nations: France coach Fabien Galthie hits & # 39 disrespectful & # 39 Wyn Jones | Rugby Union Information]

%MINIFYHTML80583e4987cb0bfb50c88153768bc59511%

The mentor of France, Fabien Galthie, responded to the recommendation of Wales, Wyn Jones, that the going to scrum will "cheat,quot when the events satisfy in Cardiff, saying the feedback exhibit a absence of respect for the complete nation.

Jones was not restrained in his assessment of how France could strategy his try to earn a initially Six Nations victory in the Welsh capital because 2010 and predicted that the pack would be "disciplined."

"We know they will hit, chase and cheat," he reported. "That is a little something we are totally aware of and a thing we have to battle that working day."

"They will find to force early, they will seek to get into scrum time. That is one thing we have noticed. We will just target on ourselves."

Galthie reported Jones' responses did not concur with the spirit of the Six Nations.

"It is a deficiency of regard for our scrum, a deficiency of respect for our workforce, a lack of respect for French rugby but also for our nation," he said at a press meeting.

"This is the Six Nations event and in the 6 Nations tournament there is no area for this sort of feedback."

Previous French hooker Raphael Ibáñez, who now serves as manager of the countrywide group, added: "It is a impolite and childish assault."

"We have benchmarks, these are the referees of the event with whom we operate very well, incredibly intelligently.

"A mentor or an opposing player are not our benchmarks. Observing them remaining so afraid would make us smile."