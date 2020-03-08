Six Nations: Gregor Townsend declares more to come from Scotland

% MINIFYHTMLa1ff0d75bec910e6a62c9a876e8e2c5811%

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes the performance against France is a sign of things to come.

Having started the Guinness Six Nations campaign with losses against Ireland and England, things have improved for the Scots as they followed up their victory in Rome with an impressive 28-17 win over France in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Fabien Galthie’s new dress took the lead thanks to the effort of Damian Penaud, but the moment of Mohamed Haoua’s madness changed the game in favor of the Scots as support was sent to strike Jamie Ritchie.

Townsend’s men finally found their enthusiasm after this as Sean Maitland drove in minutes on either side of the first half, before Stuart McInally sealed a valuable win that ended the visitors’ hopes of a first clean sweep since 2010 and the Scotland boss is predicting more of the same when his side face Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.

“The campaign really encouraged me,” Townsend said. “Two weeks before the Irish game they showed how we played, how physical we were and how we could play at a real pace and create opportunities.”

“Yes, we didn’t win and put in some effort, but we’ve been consistent all the time. Even in the England game, we were proud of how we came back in that second half.”

“We’ve been at war in those two losses. But those two wins showed the mentality and confidence to go out and find a way to win, and there’s more to come, more defensive even though we’re doing that area well. “. .

“You get confidence when you see the rewards you get for doing something, and the way we are training really gives me a lot of encouragement.”

The shipment was a turning point, but Scotland had been at the helm from the start.

Adam Hastings continues to grow in the confrontation in the absence of Finn Russell, Hamish Watson and Ritchie became a threat with their demolition by demolition as new captain Stuart Hogg becomes more comfortable with the captaincy as the weeks pass.

And Townsend recognizes that it would be difficult for his team to see his performance focusing too much on the act of hauling madness.

“Obviously (red card) is important, but I thought we played better in the first half than in the second,” Townsend said.

“We had France behind us and returned them nine times in the first half the way we defended, and we had the opportunity to defend ourselves.”

“Sometimes a red card can really help you, but I felt France managed to be a lesser man. That gave them a little moment to play more rugby to try to win.”

“They are a very dangerous team when they shoot and counter. Who knows? If you have the advantage of just one man, it’s better than having the same numbers, but I thought we played really well when I was 15 against 15. “