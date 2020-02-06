Six Nations: Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs with England versus Scotland

% MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63211%

From Michael Cantillon

Ben Youngs has been replaced by Willi Heinz in the scrum half

Willi Heinz has replaced Ben Youngs to England to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, while Eddie Jones makes five changes to France after last week’s 24-17 defeat in France.

Mako Vunipola, George Cross, Lewis Ludlam, Heinz and Jonathan Joseph have reached the original team.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Cross, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Substitutions: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devotee.

Heinz comes in as one of the five changes in England by Eddie Jones

More to follow …