Six people die of coronavirus after attending the same funeral in South Carolina

Six people in South Carolina have died of coronavirus after attending the same funeral.

The state said the funeral was held in the first week of March in Colombia and many of those present were now in quarantine.

“They attended the same funeral and unfortunately passed away,” said Rabbi Baker, the city’s pastor.

They went back to Sumer, got sick, and told me they were gone. Unfortunately, a large number of people gathered at the funeral, the person who was infected spread it, and just didn’t know it. “

A couple who died a few days ago are among those who became infected while attending the funeral. The couple had been married for 50 years.

Mr Baker said the deaths were almost entirely due to infections that began at the funeral.

He said they were showing the threat that if individuals insisted on gathering in large groups, it would still be eliminated.

Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of South Carolina, explained how the virus can be transmitted during a funeral.

“Suppose you have someone who is very sick, and they get the virus [goes to the virus] and goes under the box and coughs, those particles of the virus for about an hour in the air around that environment,” he said. They stay. ” “If someone enters that environment, they can become infected within six feet,” he said.

“People who do not show symptoms have a lower risk of infection, but be careful not to overdose,” Ms. Nolan said.

Officials at South Carolina’s two funeral homes said state funeral homes were encouraging families to keep their social distances during services, keeping at least six feet between mourners and ensuring small gatherings.

Officials at the state’s Funeral Home Teachers’ Association, Brad Evans, said funeral homes were working to find ways to provide comfort while maintaining long-term social policies.

“In our profession, what’s the hardest thing to do? It’s not to shake anyone’s hand, or not to hug anyone,” Mr Evans said.

“The most important thing you can do is show the person you care about and not put it the way we always did it forever – we’re trying to do the best we can in any situation,” he said. Let’s do it and try to keep people safe.

