Six players, including Real Madrid and Barcelona stars, were able to borrow Manchester United in January

Manchester United could dip into the credit market in January as Marcus Rashford is expected to be absent.

The striker injured his back in the FA Cup win over Wolves last week and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Getty Images – Getty

Marcus Rashford suffered a stress fracture in the back

“Marcus will be gone for a while. He suffered a stress break against Wolverhampton (Wanderers), ”Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told talkSPORT.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out, but it usually takes six weeks to get started, and then he’ll need time to get fit.”

“We only have to deal with it for a while. It has been absolutely fantastic all season. We had a similar situation with Anthony (Martial), who was out for eight weeks.”

When asked whether the injury will affect the club’s transfer plans this month, he added: “The final signatures we are reviewing will not change as we have injured two or three players over the next few months.

“We could look at some short-term offers that will take us until summer. But that might not be the case. “

Scott McTominay is also a long-time absentee with a knee injury, while Paul Pogba continues to struggle with a foot problem that has had a recent surgery.

Danny Murphy on Marcus Rashford’s injury

After the change from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan United has no chance of attack.

With two key midfielders, they could try to strengthen that position and add another attacker.

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked at who you could address during the transmission window.

Olivier Giroud

The Chelsea striker is no longer under contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave the club. He might prefer to leave this month rather than wait until summer.

Giroud has not played for the blues since November and has only one club goal this season, namely against Liverpool in the European Super Cup.

The 33-year-old could do a good job if he signed a short-term contract until the summer because he wants to play more before Euro 2020.

However, you are facing the competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

AFP or licensor

Olivier Giroud fought for time under Frank Lampard

Edinson Cavani

Cavani is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this month after the Ligue 1 club’s sports director has submitted a transfer request.

It is possible to borrow it or for a small transfer fee, although its contract expires in the summer.

The 32-year-old is a proven scorer and exactly the player United needs.

AFP or licensor

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave PSG this month

Luka Jovic

The 22-year-old made a large £ 62m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid in the summer.

Things didn’t go as planned, however, as he only scored once in seven games.

The Sun reported that Madrid could be ready to borrow it, and United could be an ideal landing site.

AFP or licensor

Luka Jovic has only scored one goal for Real Madrid since moving from Frankfurt

Gareth Bale

Bale has been moving to Manchester United for a few years now, and this could be a good time to take it on temporarily.

He has only played nine of Real Madrid’s 20 LaLiga games this season, and his relationship with Zinedine Zidane is known to be rocky.

Getty Images – Getty

Gareth Bale has been associated with Man United

Ivan Rakitic

Barcelona appears to be more interested in getting rid of Rakitic than the player himself is doing with reports showing that it is a swap deal with Juventus in which Federico Bernardeschi is involved.

The midfielder insists he is happy with the LaLiga club, but a move to United could make both clubs happy in the short term.

In the first game of the new manager Quique Setien, he was given a start that may no longer be available.

Getty Images – Getty

The arrival of Frenkie de Jong influenced Rakitic’s season in Barcelona this season

Arturo Vidal

Another Barcelona midfielder who has fallen out of favor since Frenkie de Jong’s arrival is Vidal.

The new coach Setien wants to keep him in his plans, but Vidal’s relationship with the Catalan club has deteriorated.

He is reportedly suing the club for unpaid bonuses, and a withdrawal could still happen. Inter Milan is considered his preferred destination, but United could also be an ideal landing site.

AFP or licensor

Arturo Vidal won the LaLiga with Barcelona last season

