Six shooters killed in southern Germany

Six people were killed in a shootout in Rot am See in southern Germany, 170 km northwest of Munich.

A spokesman for the Aalen police said a suspect was arrested in the Baden-Württemberg province at 12:45 p.m. local time after the shootout near the train station.

Police said no further suspects are suspected at large.

“According to my information, there were six deaths and several injuries,” said police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier of the German broadcaster n-tv.

“We assume that this was a single attacker,” he said.

Biehlmaier said the initial information indicated that the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims were from the same family, he added.