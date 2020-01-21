Six strikers who joined Spurs and were able to solve their target crisis

It’s been three Premier League games without a goal for Tottenham and it’s clear that a striker could be the key to their season.

Harry Kane fails after a thigh operation until April and without the clinical forward movement, Spurs have trouble finding the net.

Watford clears away and denies Spurs a winning goal on Vicarage Road

Lucas Moura’s fine pressing causes problems, while his pace can put him behind, but his finish wasn’t good enough, Heung-Min Son didn’t show much shape this season and has good moments but not good games.

Dele Alli is often used deeper than further forward, which limits his contributions, while Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso are just getting into full swing.

Gedson Fernandes is Mourinho’s version of Harry Winks, says Adrian Durham

Troy Parrott, a youthful star, and Kion Etete, a fellow campaigner, are the only strikers in North London, but manager Jose Mourinho isn’t interested in throwing them down.

Some options in the transfer market have appeared, but there are no deals yet. So who could sign Tottenham to replace Kane until he returns? Find out below.

Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan)

Last season, the Polish star was one of the most impressive in Europe when he scored a total of 22 goals for Genoa and the Milan giant.

This season has not gone well since he has only scored four times in 14 league starts and is being pushed out of the San Siro.

Several clubs stay connected with Newcastle United and Aston Villa to alleviate their problems.

Spurs’ participation in the Champions League attracts the player, but Mourinho will shy away from landing a player who just puts the ball into the net.

In terms of statistics, Piatek has fallen short of his expected goals (xG) because UnderStat has put his chances this season at a total of 7.52 xG, so he may be able to return to the norm.

Spurs would like Krzysztof Piatek to make the deal perfect

Islam Slimani (Leicester City)

There’s a reason the Foxes paid £ 29m for the Algerian attacker – he was pretty productive for Sporting Lisbon with 27 ligators in 33 games.

He is not only impressive as a target, but also able to be an all-round striker with fine dribbling and an appropriate pass.

He is well loaned in Monaco with seven goals and seven assists, and it is often forgotten that he scored seven Premier League goals in his first season for the club at King Power Stadium.

A change of manager at Monaco leads him to leave the team, but without an official recall clause, the French side has control of his future.

It looks like a deal is going to be too complicated in the next few days, so it will likely only come about when the hands are forced.

Can Slimani solve a problem with Spurs?

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)

The spurs got a boost when they’re really after the Uruguayan.

“It is true that he asked for it today,” said PSG sports director Leonardo after a 1-0 win in the French Cup against Lorient on Sunday. “We are investigating the situation.”

The bad news is that Atletico Madrid is the front runner for the 33-year-old striker.

“It is also true that Atletico Madrid’s approach was taken,” continued Leonardo.

We would say that this is very unlikely.

PSG striker Cavani is Atletico’s main goal

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)

He was one of the best young strikers in Europe last season, but this year he’s fighting for games at Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane believes the player needs regular stakes to return to his best form of scoring.

At the start of the season, the Frenchman said: “He is a player who has to play a lot to play well. There is no problem with him and he has to keep working hard.

”At the moment the difficulty is mine because I can’t find a place for him, but he has to be ready to play when he is needed.

“Hopefully he’ll have more playing time in the coming weeks.”

Mourinho’s relationship with Real Club President Florentino Perez could make a loan easier.

Luka Jovic has scored only one goal for Real Madrid since moving from Frankfurt

Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund)

Currently not seen in Germany for “tactical reasons” Alcacer will continue sooner rather than later.

The situation of the Spaniard is now even worse when Erling Haaland not only arrived at the debut, but also scored a hat trick.

He was relocated to his home, and Tottenham and Manchester United were also interested.

The only 26-year-old still managed five league goals in eleven games, five of which came from the bank.

It should be an appealing option in the short term.

Paco Alcacer in action for Spain

Fernando Llorente (Napoli)

Could last season’s Champions League hero return to North London?

Llorente has never been a top player in his two seasons at Tottenham, but scored some important goals.

Mauricio Pochettino’s use of the Spaniard led Spurs to develop a regressive long ball style the last time Kane was absent and it was difficult to correct.

If Llorente got back on board under Mourinho, it would likely happen again, and some of the N17 believers might struggle to get on board with a few months more success and hope for football.

Llorente could be on the way back to Spurs