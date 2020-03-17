For 20 years, Tom Brady has been a patriot and even the face of the NFL. At the age of 43 in August, his home address will no longer be New England.

The six Super Bowl champions will continue to play. However, the centerpiece of the Patriot Dynasty, the most successful quarterback in league history, says he has the only professional team he has ever known.

Brady’s representative was seriously talking to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady posted on social media Tuesday. “My soccer trip takes place elsewhere.”

It was the first comment that showed the Patriot Icon leaving New England. A later statement by team owners Robert Kraft and Vilberetic coaches revealed that Brady’s notable stint was over.

In a two-part message, Brady thanked patriot and fans and said, “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

“I don’t know what the future of football will be, but it’s time to open a new stage in my life and career,” he wrote. “My football journey takes place elsewhere, but thanks for all that we have achieved and for the incredible team experience.”

The one-year contract Brady signed last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agents can negotiate with another team on Tuesday, but have yet to be official. He counts New England’s salary cap at $ 13.5 million with the signature bonus received in 2019.

Kraft says of Brady: “Rather than this day coming, we hoped that Tom would finish his great career in Patriots uniforms after the Super Bowl Championship. It’s sad today, but what I feel overwhelmingly is thanks to his countless contributions to our team and community. “

Brady, the most valuable player in the 4th Super Bowl and the 3rd League MVP, was a permanent face of patriot during a run that added another layer to Boston’s already rich sporting history . Only Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championship rings at Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s, gained more titles as a member of four major professional sports teams in New England.

Brady will be the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 43 early next season. Colts, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Dolphins are one of the teams expected to be at Brady Derby.

Consent to the 2017 book detailing his diet and exercise approach called “TB12” is undoubtedly his breakout from the worst injury-free season. He threw 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019 and made eight interceptions. However, he completed less than 56% of his passes six times in the last eight games of the year. This includes the end-of-season loss to Miami spending the first round playoff buy on the Patriot.

They lost home to the Titans in a wildcard round, Brady’s first postseason exit in 10 years, and perhaps his last game on Patriot uniforms.

Brady signed a one-year contract in 2019 and paid $ 23 million to rank 10th in quarterback. It was the latest renegotiation by Brady that helped give Patriots salary caps the flexibility to enter the roster.

As the best decision maker in player HR decisions, Verictic will move on from players who feel they are over-prime or who are looking for a contract that exceeds their value in relation to their age. Do not hesitate. Verticik broke off his relationship with a much younger player than Brady while in New England.

“Nothing changes the incalculable spectacularness of the end of Tom’s patriot’s career.” “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he gained everyone’s worship, It will be celebrated forever. Coaching Tom Brady for 20 years was a privilege. “

After franchising the aggressive lineman Joe Sunny and agreeing to a new deal with Matt Slater and Devin McCourt, Patriots has a salary cap of only $ 18 million.

AP sports writer Jimmy Gohren contributed to this report.

