Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady leaving Patriots

Tom Brady is an NFL cost-free agent for the to start with time in his career.

The 42-12 months-outdated quarterback with 6 Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He officially hits the league’s open up marketplace Wednesday, but could arrive at settlement with yet another crew on Tuesday when gamers and golf equipment can negotiate specials.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Beneficial Participant and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring experience of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his era. Now, he will be major a different NFL workforce.

“Although my football journey will take spot in other places, I respect almost everything that we have attained and I am grateful for our unbelievable Crew achievements,” Brady wrote.

