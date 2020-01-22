Six transfers that could be completed before the January deadline, including transactions with Chelsea, Man United, and West Ham

We are approaching the last week of the January transfer window and agents from across the country are preparing for a few hectic days.

Many big names in football are making their rounds in the rumor mill and it is now up to the clubs to be quick and efficient in their business as managers try to get stronger in the second half of the season.

Getty Images – Getty

Spurs was one of the few big clubs hiring a player this month

LATEST

Liverpool’s transfer news live: Reds warn Mbappe, Sancho and Werner at the latest

latest

Arsenal News: “Excellent” Martinelli could have come to United, Arteta hails team

latest

Chelsea makes Cavani offer, Man United offers £ 30m for teenagers, Fernandes deal made today?

Go and get Ed

Chelsea plans to borrow Edinson Cavani from PSG

LATEST

Man United live news: Fernandes signs £ 30m bid for “the next Rooney” this week

epiphany

Arsenal boss gives up Martinelli after his stunning goal at Chelsea

Rumors

Leeds in transfer chases the striker and could sign an ace with 65 championship goals

Approved

Premier League contracts: Each signature in the transfer window for January 2020

explained

Why are Premier League games starting tonight at unusual times?

Coping

Lampard gives surprising information on the transfer, hoping that Abraham’s injury is not serious

Tottenham have signed Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who made his debut for the Lilywhites last weekend in a standoff against Watford. However, not many top clubs have done a lot this month.

talkSPORT.com watched some of the broadcasts that could take place before January 31st.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United)

Although this deal was a stumbling block last week due to the midfielder’s price issue, it seems only a matter of time before the Red Devils seal the contract with the Portuguese international.

Fernandes is expected to join United for a large sum of money, which could be over £ 60m – and he will no doubt give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the creative spark he craved for his team this season.

Fernandes has an excellent assisting and scoring ratio for Sporting, scoring 39 goals in 82 games of the Primeira Liga for the club.

Could he be the man who brings United back to the European elite? Only time can tell.

Getty Images – Getty

Fernandes appears to be prepared to move to United, although the negotiations are proving difficult

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham to Inter)

It is believed that a complete deal between Tottenham and Inter over the Danish playmaker is getting closer.

Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to raise the bid to £ 12.8m plus add-ons to sign the Spurs star, who is out of contract this summer.

A deal could be completed in a few hours and would be Inter’s largest deal to date after Ashley Young joined us from Manchester United last week.

Eriksen has played over 200 Premier League games in north London, but it is now far from confirmed that he will be playing his Serie A football.

Getty – Contributor

Eriksen’s move to Inter is anything but confirmed

Daniel Podence (Olympiacos to the Wolves)

Wanderers boss Nuno hopes to get a £ 20m deal for Olympiacos winger Daniel Podence in the coming days.

The striker was capped by Portugal in all ages except for the senior team.

He moved from Sporting Lisbon to Olympiakos in 2018 for five years after terminating his contract with the Portuguese club.

But he looks like Molineux, where he will team up with many compatriots like Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Joao Moutinho.

Podence is said to be on the way to the wolves

Victor Moses (Chelsea to Inter)

The Chelsea full-back, who is currently on loan from Fenerbahche, will meet his old coach Antonio Conte at Inter.

Conte and Moses had a great relationship on Stamford Bridge.

The Nigerian excelled under the leadership of Conte and in his system in which he was deployed as a right-back.

The 29-year-old will be the fourth Premier League player to move to Serie A this season after Ashley United, Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were transferred from Manchester United.

getty

Moses will reunite with Conte at Inter

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea or Atletico Madrid)

In one of the most interesting developments of the week, the experienced striker Cavani wants to get out of the PSG and now numerous top European clubs are longing for his signature.

Atletico Madrid leads the way in signing a contract with the French club, which is reluctant to sell the Uruguayan this month.

However, Chelsea is in the running for the shooter’s signature and is said to have made a loan offer for the Uruguayan.

Cavani has scored more than 350 goals in his career and despite his progressing years – he will be 33 next month – he would be a brilliant acquisition for the Premier League Club.

AFP or licensor

Cavani has been associated with a move to Atletico Madrid and now Chelsea

Steven N’Zonzi (Roma to West Ham)

David Moyes is keen to bring Steven N’Zonzi back to the Premier League after a four-year absence from the top English league.

According to The Sun, N’Zonzi can migrate from Roma on loan and offers offers, with Hammers interested in recruiting him.

Moyes is an admirer of the 31-year-old and believes that he would be an asset because of his first-class experience in England.

He impressed for Stoke in his previous tenure in the Premier League and won the Europa League with Sevilla.

Getty Images – Getty

Nzonzi returns to the Premier League

Premier League contracts: Each signature signed in the January 2020 transfer window