[sixteen-inmates-billed-in-beating-of-4-souza-baranowski-correctional-officers]

Sixteen inmates of the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center were indicted Thursday in relationship with past month’s attack that remaining four corrections officers injured, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office declared.

The Worcester County grand jury handed up 109 indictments in overall. All four corrections officers had been hospitalized as a final result of the attack, and only a person has returned to function.

All 16 inmates are currently being billed on a joint venture concept with two counts of assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injuries, and four counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer.

Those people struggling with only those people costs are: Tabari Muhammed, 28 Frank Webb, 28 Marcus Muniz, 25 Steven Gonzalez, 39 Israel Perez, 25 and Lennon Dossantos, 25.

Inmates going through extra expenses are:

Jovani Molinari, 23, assault and battery with a hazardous weapon (shod foot)

Giovanni Buchanan, 25, aggravated assault and battery with a harmful weapon (shod foot) and assault and battery with a hazardous weapon (shod foot)

Carlos Bastos, 29, aggravated kidnapping

Elosko Brown, 33, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a perilous weapon (shod foot)

Yamil Narvaez Arroyo, 24, assault and battery with a risky weapon (shod foot)

Alexander Soto, 26, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery with a harmful weapon (wood cane)

Jason Velez Acosta, 29, assault and battery with a unsafe weapon (shod foot)

John Mentor, 33, aggravated kidnapping

Joshua Reyes, 28, assault and battery with a unsafe weapon (shod foot) and

Pedro Solis, 30, assault and battery with a perilous weapon (shod foot).

The inmates will be arraigned in Worcester Top-quality Court docket on potential dates.

The case is staying investigated by the Massachusetts Point out Police and Department of Correction.

“DOC personnel operate just about every working day to deliver a risk-free setting for inmates, staff members, readers, and volunteers,” a DOC spokeswoman explained in a statement on Thursday. “We are relieved that the wounded officers are recovering and will assist District Attorney (Joseph) Early’s office environment with their investigation as needed.”

The most-security jail in Shirley went into lockdown for many times right after the Jan. 10 assault.

A video clip of the incident introduced by DOC reveals inmates punching a single guard, then swarming the other officers as they jumped in to help.

In the wake of the attack, inmates declare in a lawsuit that they’ve been denied accessibility to their attorneys and collectively punished for the assault. On Jan. 31, a few inmates, the Committee for General public Counsel Products and services and the Massachusetts Affiliation of Legal Protection Lawyers filed a lawsuit boasting that corrections officers denied prisoners entry to their lawyers and confiscated court papers from them in retribution for the assault.

DOC has refuted the inmates’ claims, expressing a lot more than 100 attorney visits have taken position considering the fact that the attack.