[sixteen photographs fired at deserted central Fresno property, police say]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police are searching for the suspects who fired many gunshots into an abandoned home in central Fresno overnight.

It transpired just in advance of 1 a.m. at a household on Nevada Avenue in close proximity to Echo.

Law enforcement obtained a Shotspotter call of shots fired in the location. Officers say about 16 pictures had been fired into the household.

Shell casings had been also uncovered in the entrance and driving the house. No 1 was inside of at the time of the taking pictures.

Officers do not have a description of the shooters and are asking witnesses to come ahead to enable with the investigation.