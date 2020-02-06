Sixth grade from Chicago surprises with drawn football, Saquon Barkley video after writing to NFL

A sixth grade from Chicago has turned a rejection of the NFL into a few extraordinary pieces of football memorabilia.

Danny Speski received a signed New York Giants football that Saquon Barkley dropped back and a handwritten letter from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday after Speski wrote to the competition about his experience of participating in a Super Bowl competition.

Danny was one of the 18,000 participants who competed to be one of the 32 children selected to run the game ball on the field during Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. He was not one of the winners, but decided to write to Tim Ellis, NFL chief marketing officer, in which he explained how the process of participating in the competition helped him to connect with his father, Robert.

“We talked about it every day, Madden played together and we dreamed together because of you and the competition,” wrote Danny.

A photo provided by the NFL shows a letter from Danny Speski, a sixth grader in Chicago, to the competition about his experience of participating in a Super Bowl competition.

Barkley also filmed a short video for Danny, in which he told the student of the Most Holy Savior School: “keep dreaming, keep working hard and great things will come out.”

Goodell wrote that Danny’s memories “last a lifetime.”

This undated image of the NFL shows a handwritten note from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to the sixth grade Danny Speski from Chicago. AP

“It is clear that you appreciate the important values ​​from football. The lessons from football have been of great importance in my life. I wish you the same.”

Danny plays soccer and runs back like Barkley. He says his favorite team is the bears.