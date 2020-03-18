Sixth Once-a-year ‘Ride For Ronnie’ Motorbike Trip And Live performance Postponed Because of To Coronavirus Worries

The sixth once-a-year “Ride For Ronnie” motorbike ride and concert, at first planned for Sunday, May 17, has been postponed because of to considerations encompassing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The once-a-year function benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund is comprised of a bike ride originating at Harley-Davidson of Glendale followed by an afternoon of stay tunes at Los Encinos Park in Encino. Los Encinos Park is operate by the Parks Division of the Condition of California, which has cancelled all park events for the upcoming two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When I am let down at getting to postpone what has become an once-a-year tradition for our corporation, we also have to have to retain our beloved audience and supporters safe and sound throughout this unparalleled international problem,” says Wendy Dio, founder/president of the Dio Most cancers Fund. “We were being on the verge of asserting the enjoyable lineup we experienced verified for this year’s ‘Ride’ when the frustrating issues over the recent overall health crisis manufactured it abundantly obvious that we could not go forward with our options. We are exploring the risk of rescheduling for some time in the slide.”

The organization’s sixth once-a-year “Bowl For Ronnie” celebrity bowling party is scheduled for November 12 at PINZ Bowling Heart in Los Angeles.

For those people who have purchased tickets to the 2020 “Ride For Ronnie”, refunds are at present staying issued.

Very last year’s “Trip For Ronnie” brought in $46,000 for the Fund‘s mission of most cancers avoidance, research and training for a treatment for this dreaded disorder that has touched all of us in some style.



