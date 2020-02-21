[sixty-12-months-old-male-killed-in-rollover-crash-on-highway-one-hundred-eighty-in-fresno-county]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A 60-yr-aged Visalia guy was killed in a crash on Freeway 180 in Fresno County Friday morning, the California Freeway Patrol states.

It occurred just just after 7 a.m. around just west of Kings Canyon Nationwide Park.

Officers say the gentleman veered off the roadway and crashed into a rock for an unknown rationale. The motor vehicle overturned in the westbound lane of the highway.

The gentleman was pronounced dead at the scene. His title has not been produced.

The fatal crash shut down section of the highway from Millwood Road to Freeway 245 for a couple of hours. It has since reopened.