sjc-overturns-murder-conviction-of-gentleman-in-2010-taunton-stabbing

The Supreme Judicial Court docket reversed the murder conviction of a male charged in a brutal 2010 stabbing in Taunton, citing witnesses who did not see the guy at a late-evening backyard attack and “insufficient evidence” connecting him with other people convicted in the killing.

Jean Carlos Lopez, convicted as a joint venturer of murder in the very first diploma in the 2010 murder of Tigan Hollingsworth, will see a Superior Court enter a judgement of not responsible on his behalf, the state’s highest court dominated Monday.

“His household feels overjoyed,” Lopez’s attorney, Robert F. Shaw, claimed. “I can notify you that when I conveyed the news they just about broke down in tears.”

Justice Kimberly Budd wrote that the inferences important to place Lopez in the backyard in a “two attack” situation have to have “impermissible surmise and conjecture.”

Etnid Lopez, Jean Carlos Lopez’s brother, and Erving Cruz, Jean Carlos Lopez’s uncle, ended up convicted in different trials of stabbing Hollingsworth 13 situations in the head and upper body after chasing him from a benefit keep parking lot into a resident’s yard. The chase begun when Kayla Lawrence, Etnid Lopez’s then-girlfriend, had a heated trade with Hollingsworth about his alleged assault on Jean Carlos Lopez two many years previously, prosecutors explained.

Lawrence testified she noticed Jean Carlos Lopez kick Hollingsworth in a driveway attack with other folks, supporting a “two attack” circumstance, but later on claimed she couldn’t see the backyard, where by Hollingsworth lay wounded when he was learned by witnesses and police.

Justices reported several elements direct to their conclusion, including a absence of proof of blood in the driveway, Hollingsworth’s probable incapacity to go to the backyard just after being severely stabbed, Lawrence’s vantage level and witnesses who explained they did not see a guy in a blue sweatshirt, which Jean Carlos Lopez was carrying at the time.

“You had a witness who viewed the attack and pretty much noticed that it was any person in a white t-shirt and a black tank leading, and no a single at any time noticed a brilliant infant blue sweatshirt,” Shaw explained, calling the instances “incredible.”

The feeling also cited in a footnote a prosecutor’s misstatements in closing arguments recapping Lawrence and a witness’ testimony, of which Shaw voiced issues.

“I feel it is an ongoing and persistent trouble in our criminal justice technique that typically prosecutors are significantly too loose with their assertions of what the proof demonstrates,” Shaw reported. “In this situation the prosecution is arguing something that simply was not supported by the proof.”

A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office claimed the place of work respects the SJC’s final decision and observed Jean Carlos Lopez’s uncle, Cruz, had his next-degree murder conviction affirmed by the appeals courtroom in an unpublished impression.