SK Hynix Sampling New PCIe 4.0 96L SSDs, Enterprise NAND 128D 4D SSDs

SK Hynix announced today that it has started sampling the next-generation EDSFF E1.L enterprise SSDs based on their 128-layer “4D NAND” flash modules, in the form of the new PE8111, as well as for the first time introducing PCIe 4.0 connectivity in its new 96-layer U.2 / U.3 form factor SS80 company PE8010 and PE8030.

We had long expected the new PE8111 eSSD to know how we reported on SK Hynix’s plans to introduce such a product last November. The biggest change here is the company’s use of new 128-layer 3D NAND modules which the company calls “4D-NAND” due to a new design of the denser cell structure and I / O speeds for higher die.



SSD Enterprise EDSFF E1.L 16 TB

PE8111 still maintains the PCIe 3.0 interface and the corresponding performance characteristics plateau with 3400 MB / s sequential reads and 3000 MB / s sequential writes – supporting random reads and writes up to IOP of 700K and 100K, respectively. of a long-factor EDSFF E1.L form factor, the storage capacity for the drive drops to 16 TB and SK Hynix is ​​reporting that they are working on a 32 TB solution in the future.

The new PE8010 and PE8030 have a U.2 / U.3 form factor and are the company’s first SSDs that support PCIe 4.0. SSDs here still rely on the company’s 96-layer NAND modules, but use an internal chip controller. The bandwidth here is naturally higher, reaching up to 6500 MB / s in reading and 3700 MB / s in sequential writing, with random IOPs falling respectively at 1100 K for readings and 320 K for writes.

Power consumption for the new U.2 / U.3 units is actually extremely competitive given their leap towards PCIe 4.0 – only up to 17W up from their previous generation PCIe 3.0 products that dropped to 14W. This is likely to be attributed to the next-generation custom controller, which may be more optimized for low power consumption than some or the first available third-party 4.0 controllers.

PE8010 and PE8030 are currently sampling with customers, with PE8111 scheduled for sampling in the second half of the year.

