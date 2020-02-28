skai-jackson-information-a-restraining-purchase-versus-bhad-bhabie!

Disney actress Skai Jackson asked for a restraining order in opposition to teenage rapper Bhad Bhabie right after she commenced ranting on social media this week, threatening to get rid of her.

According to E! Information, the restraining buy was submitted towards the 16-year-old rapper Danielle Bregoli, in a Los Angeles County courthouse on Thursday, February 27.

When chatting on social media, Bhabie was enraged that Skai was demonstrating curiosity in the boys she experienced talked to, accusing her of becoming obsessed with her.

“I want to know why each time they see me with a buddy, do bitches want to all go up to the webpage? The bitch is a big fan! You’re a major supporter! She’s moving furtively, brother! Don & # 39 “You should not publish about me on your bogus site, b tch. If you have anything to say about me, submit it on your web page. Present me you are in bold!”

“I am likely to jail powering Disney,” Bhabie stated in the video. “B tch, what are you carrying out in these men’s DMs? … As if you were being just attempting to get mad at this level. I see what you might be doing and it is really going to destroy you. Like, that’s the thing: I am going to destroy you. Don’t submit your area, simply because I’m going. “

We believe that Bhad Bhabie has provided the judge all the things he requirements to grant the get …