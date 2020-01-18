Skate Like A Girl destroys stereotypes and teaches girls how to skateboard

OAKLAND, California – In a male-dominated sport, Skate Like A Girl creates an inclusive community for girls, women and transgender people of all ages who want to learn to skateboard. This group of skaters promotes confidence, empowerment and self-expression by using the skateboard as a vehicle to meet other like-minded people.

The organization Skate Like A Girl started in Olympia, Washington, twenty years ago and has spread to three locations in Seattle, Portland and the Bay Area. The founders chose the name, Skate Like A Girl, to recover and reinforce the expression “like a girl”.

The Bay Area chapter is chaired by Kim Woozy, Director of Development alongside a team of instructors and volunteers. They all share the same love and passion for skateboarding.

Woozy started skateboarding at the age of twelve and did not pursue the sport due to the lack of diversity and a community to participate with. “For a long time, I did not feel included or invited to skate because it was very intimidating. I knew many people who were very good skaters but I have never seen adult beginners like me,” said woozy. “I started skating more as an adult because of Skate Like A Girl.”

Today, Skate Like A Girl organizes a number of events from free meetings, summer / winter camps and individual lessons.

Skate Like A Girl encourages girls, women, non-binary and transgender people of all ages to speak freely at any level.

“Skate Like A Girl has definitely changed my life. It has become a community and a family,” said Jai Ledesma, staff instructor for Skate Like A Girl. “Skate Like A Girl is very important for young girls and queer people for so many different reasons. We make it accessible to everyone for fun. We teach children, adults and anyone to skate and be part of the indoor and outdoor community to skateboard. “

Skate Like A Girl has helped thousands of skaters overcome their fears and break stereotypes.

Mimi Samson skated for two years and participated in several Skate Like A Girl meetings and summer camps.

“I like to skateboard because it’s like a way to express myself. It’s a way where I can really be myself,” said Mimi Samson, skater at Skate Like A Girl. “Naturally, for skateboarding, you naturally set goals and Skate Like A Girl helps you reach them.”

The organization is dedicated to breaking down gender barriers and creating an inclusive community for the next generation.

“In the future, we hope you can go to the skate park and see all the identities of skateboarding and it’s just not a guy,” said Woozy. “Working for Skate Like A Girl and volunteering is really rewarding and being able to give back and see someone try something for the first time. I will never get tired of this kind of stoke and excitement.

Thinking of learning to skateboard? Visit the Skate Like A Girl website for more information.

.