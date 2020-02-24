Skeet Ulrich & Marisol Nichols departing Riverdale

Very last calendar year saw the untimely demise of Luke Perry (At the time On a Time in Hollywood), leading to his necessary generate-off from The CW’s hit teen drama Riverdale, and now the sequence is seeing the departure of two much more parents with Skeet Ulrich (Scream) and Marisol Nichols (Spiral) exiting forward of the fifth year, in accordance to Tv set Guide.

Ulrich starred as FP Jones, father to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), even though Nichols portrayed Hermione Lodge, mom to Veronica (Camila Mendes), and although both observed far more favourable arcs this earlier time, with the former seeing a potent redemption arc whilst the latter was capable to reconcile with her loved ones.

“I’m happy to have been aspect of this sort of a proficient team of men and women, in front of the digital camera and guiding,” Ulrich said in a statement. “But I’ve determined that it is time for me to move on to take a look at other innovative prospects.”

“I had an unbelievable time bringing Hermione Lodge to everyday living and operating with my amazing solid, who became family members,” Nichols stated in a statement, also mentioning she’s hunting ahead to the subsequent chapter.

“Portion of lifestyle in Riverdale — and aspect of growing up — is stating goodbye to people,” showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “F.P. and Hermione will by no means be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome again in Riverdale.”

KJ Apa stars as Archie Andrews in the series along with Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom. The sequence also stars Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, and Vanessa Morgan.

Centered on the people from Archie Comics, Riverdale hails from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Tv Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater.

The fourth season is set to return on Wednesday night time!

