Dan Skelton hopes to deny his former manager, Paul Nicholls, a tenth victory at William Hill in Newbury, supporting Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase when he qualified prospects Bennys King.

The nine-year-outdated obtained a good boat on the Berkshire track during the Ladbrokes Trophy assembly, but will return 15 kilos greater in pesos on Saturday after a further good race at Ascot final time.

Nicholls has often dominated the race, and he has final year's winner San Benedeto, Mystery Investor and Mont Des Avaloirs amongst the 24 contributors this time.

Skelton explained: "Bennys King certainly runs there.

"He gained at the Ladbrokes Winter season Festival, then he ran well in Ascot. I think this track is great, and some smooth ground during the trip will not be a difficulty."

"He is really substantial in body weight, but I would have to give him a probability mainly because we have qualified him exclusively for it."

Skelton was a Nicholls assistant for nine a long time, so he appreciates what it usually takes to get the race.

"Paul applied to gain the race each and every calendar year, and if he didn't acquire it, he would acquire it the adhering to year," he reported.

"The Greatwood Gold Cup is a great race for horses that do not go to Cheltenham, and we in no way went to Cheltenham with Bennys King."

"It suits perfectly: he's graduated and value a handful of kilos, so let's go ahead and check out it."