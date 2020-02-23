skeptic-of-entire-world-remaining-round-dies-in-california-rocket-crash

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A California guy who stated he preferred to fly to the edge of outer area to see if the earth is round has died right after his residence-created rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged again to earth.

“Mad” Mike Hughes was killed on Saturday afternoon following his rocket crashed on non-public property in the vicinity of Barstow, California.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed.

The Science Channel stated on Twitter it experienced been chronicling Hughes’ journey and that “thoughts & prayers go out to his relatives & friends for the duration of this difficult time.”

“It was normally his dream to do this launch,” the Twitter message claimed.

Hughes also was a limousine driver, who held the Guinness world history for “longest limousine ramp bounce,” for leaping 103 feet (31 meters) in a Lincoln City Car or truck extend limousine, at a speedway in 2002.

A video clip on TMZ.com confirmed the rocket getting off, with what appears to be a parachute tearing off during the start. The steam-run rocket streaks upward, then will take all-around 10 seconds to tumble straight back to earth. Shrieks can be read as the rocket plows into the desert.

Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was at the scene, said the rocket appeared to rub versus the start apparatus, which may possibly have caused the mishap with the parachute.

In March 2018, Hughes propelled himself about one,875 feet (570 meters) into the air.He deployed 1 parachute and then a next one but however hada tricky landing in the Mojave Desert in California,and hurt his again.

“This issue would like to get rid of you 10 different strategies,” Hughes said following that launch. “This point will get rid of you in a heartbeat.”

He reported in a movie that his aim was to at some point fly to the edge of outer place to ascertain for himself no matter whether the entire world is round.

“I really don’t want to consider anybody else’s word for it,” he reported in the online video, posted on the BBC News web page. “I really do not know if the entire world is flat or round.”

In an additional online video postedon his YouTube web site, Hughes reported he also wanted “to encourage people they can do points that are incredible with their life.”

“My tale seriously is unbelievable,” Hughes at the time informed The Associated Press. “It’s acquired a bunch of story strains — the garage-designed issue. I’m an older male. It’s out in the center of nowhere, furthermore the Flat Earth. The difficulty is it delivers out all the nuts also.”