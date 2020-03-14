Skeptics and Octavian went to a party, starting a new song “Papi Chulo”

Octavian and skeptics were united in a new partnership “Papi Chulo”.

This is the latest link fiducial duo after Octavian last summer appeared in a video skeptics star of the film “Do not love me.”

The new song “Papi Chulo” also comes complete with your own video, which presents the camera from A $ AP Ferg, A $ AP Nast and Michael Phantom. Watch it below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWOzVBjmAQc [/ embed]

Track goes for Skepta album in 2019. “Ignorance Is Bliss”, which NME called “versatile, guaranteed success, muscular recording, transmitting the global ambitions, relying on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences” in the four-star review.

Meanwhile, Octavian continued his winning the BBC Sound Of 2019 with a new mix called “endorphins”, which presented another collaboration Skepta – “Bet”.

Examining the “Bet” Zoe Tidman of NME wrote: “bet” – a song that inspires confidence. Zvyhayuchy melody with four notes and a simple bit of a trap, you hear – quite clearly – as the French-British rapper took your girl.

“Reping Octavian also is not easy It is not afraid to pause hurry -.. He still stole your girl.”

Back in November last year, Frank Ocean has shared a new collaboration with the skeptics in the Halloween party in the new club PrEP +.

Earlier songwriter “Blonde” teased fragment without this track back in 2018, but so far nothing will happen if it is officially released.