Skillet Launches ‘Save Me’ Online video Game

SKILLET has launched the “Save Me” video clip match, themed with the band’s newest active rock keep track of and audio video clip of the exact identify. In the game, every single of the bandmembers (John, Korey, Jen and Seth) are people admirers can choose and play as. Once a character is chosen, the characters operate as a result of a maze the place gamers are meant to stay clear of a variety of factors witnessed in the “Preserve Me” tunes online video: the hand (callout to John‘s scene), water/poison (callout to Jen‘s scene), and fire (callout to John‘s scene/smoking cigarettes fingers burning his eyes), which will be floating all over chasing them comparable to the ghosts in Pac Gentleman.

Past 7 days SKILLET premiered the tunes video for “Help save Me” on the band’s YouTube channel, and hosted a question-and-answer session with around 10,000 followers. The video clip has by now garnered a million views. Even though signing up for most of the entire world in isolating at house, John and Korey Cooper have also been building some acoustic performances for their lovers of late and publishing them on their social accounts, like a piano version of “Anchor” and an unplugged version of the admirer favourite “Whispers In The Dim”, both of those of which have been incredibly common.

SKILLET‘s tenth studio album, “Victorious”, was released last August by way of Atlantic.

SKILLET‘s past 4 releases — from 2006’s “Comatose” to 2016’s “Unleashed” — have been certified at the very least gold by the Recording Sector Affiliation Of The usa (RIAA). SKILLET‘s 2009 album “Awake” has gone double platinum.

SKILLET has appreciated achievement on the two the secular rock and Christian charts, with 4 consecutive No. 1 albums on the latter — together with “Victorious”. SKILLET has also had 27 Leading 5 hits on the Christian Rock charts.

To remark on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

story or critique, you should be logged in to an lively personal account on Fb. The moment you’re logged in, you will be equipped to comment. Person remarks or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

does not endorse, or warranty the accuracy of, any person comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening reviews, or everything that may perhaps violate any relevant legislation, use the “Report to Fb” and “Mark as spam” links that seem upcoming to the comments on their own. To do so, click on the downward arrow on the best-appropriate corner of the Facebook remark (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and pick out the correct motion. You can also send out an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

reserves the proper to “conceal” comments that might be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” end users that violate the site’s Terms Of Company. Concealed responses will however show up to the person and to the user’s Fb good friends. If a new remark is revealed from a “banned” person or has a blacklisted phrase, this remark will instantly have limited visibility (the “banned” user’s reviews will only be obvious to the consumer and the user’s Fb mates).