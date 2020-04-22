Skin Offering Mr Stimulus for the Best Celeb Scene Drawings

exclusive

Get a pad and pencil and draw your favorite artist naked … your art can bring some intense bacon !!!

The good folks over at MrSkin.com recently announced a new social media competition, and 3 award winners returned home with $ 1,200 for drawing, sketching or painting buff celebs.

Here’s the deal … it’s called the #MrSkinChallenge and there’s a chance to win a stimulus check. All you have to do is describe a famous movie scene nude or sexy celeb moment, then post your art on social media with the hashtag.

Naked scenes are already around, and you should see some of the submissions … there are notable moments from “The Shining,” “Basic Instinct,” “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street “and even a drawing of Kim KardashianWhat a shame Magazine paper page.

Competition is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and over with valid social media accounts, and 10 finalists will be announced May 3 with a special post on MrSkin.com.

When it finishes in the top 10, people will vote on the most submissions and the 3 artists with the most votes will get $ 1,200 a pop !!!

If you are unfamiliar with MrSkin.com or you haven’t discovered it yet, the website is a well-known online source that puts nude scenes in the movie, and it gets a shout out to Judd Apatowromantic comedy, “Knocked Up.”

This competition gives the term “movie theater” a whole new meaning …