Skip Fisher and the Crypt of Tears Trailer for Essie Davis Murder Thriller

Pass up Fisher and the Crypt of Tears trailer: Essie Davis prospects murder mystery

Acorn Television has debuted the trailer for its 1st first aspect film, Skip Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, which sees Essie Davis (The Babadook) return to the titular purpose alongside Nathan Website page (The Top secret Lifestyle of Us) and Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter) from the acclaimed series Pass up Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. The trailer can be seen in the player beneath!

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears is established to premiere on Monday, March 23. The film’s release will come just in time for viewers to choose advantage of Acorn TV’s extended 30-working day no cost demo, which they can indication up for here!

In the suspenseful Pass up Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, Phryne Fisher (Davis) embarks on an exhilarating new journey of thriller and mayhem through unique 1920s British Palestine and the opulence of grand London manors. Fisher frees a youthful Bedouin lady, Shirin Abbas (Izabella Yena, Higher School Lover) from unjust imprisonment in late 1920s Jerusalem, and unravels a wartime thriller about priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the real truth driving the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe.

The eagerly-expected movie options collection common Site as close affiliate and her longtime passionate admirer Detective Inspector Jack Robinson and Margolyes as Aunt Prudence, as perfectly as new solid additions Daniel Lapaine (Disaster), Rupert Penry Jones (Spooks), andJacqueline McKenzie (Deep Blue Sea). Filmed on spot in Morocco, together with at the extraordinary sand dunes on the edge of the Sahara Desert, and in Melbourne’s spectacular historic mansions, the movie made its U.S. premiere at the Palm Springs Intercontinental Film Festival on January 4 with three bought-out screenings.

Centered on the common e book series by Kerry Greenwood, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries has delighted audiences globally with its fanciful escapades, gleaming Jazz Age interval element, high output values and a sterling ensemble forged led by Davis as the sophisticated, glamorous “lady detective” with a knack for fixing challenging criminal offense cases– armed with her pearl-dealt with revolver and vivacious allure even though leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.