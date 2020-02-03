Skunk Anansie announces UK tour – as Skin is revealed on The Masked Singer

Skunk Anansie has announced a UK tour that will take place later this year.

The band plays a total of 16 shows, with three dates scheduled for June, while the remaining 13 take place in October, November and December.

Skunk Anansie roared back last year with the song What You Do For Love – and that will be followed this Friday (February 7) by another song entitled This Means War.

A video for This Means War will also be released on Friday – same day tickets for the UK tour going on general sale. Both songs will be made available as a double a-side single in April.

It has also been revealed that Skunk Anansie singer Skin maps her life story in her upcoming memoir, which will be released in September on a date to be finalized through Simon and Schuster. Skin wrote the book together with Lucy O’Brien.

The news came after Skin was finally unmasked on ITV’s The Masked Singer this weekend.

Skin, disguised as a giant duck on the show, and playing tracks including Bon Jovi’s Bon Liv’s On Prayer, eventually revealed her identity to a shocked panel on Saturday night, including Kelly and Sharon Osbourne.

After the show Skin said: “I chose The Duck because it was so completely alien and completely different for me. I just thought it was funny because I love a bath duck in the bath.

“I thought it was a ridiculous, crazy, crazy thing and nobody would guess … and I was right!”

Watch a video of Skin that will be unmasked on Saturday evening below.

