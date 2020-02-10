Skunk Anansie releases music video for new single “This Means War”

SKUNK ANANSIE shared the video for his powerful new single “That means war”, the live recordings of the legendary rock group on the stage of Pol’and’Rock Festival last year where they performed in front of over 850,000 fans. The track is an overloaded rally anthem with vocal power skin‘s fiery and provocative lyrics tell you to sit up and listen.

The video was premiered exclusively Kerrang!, Where skin explained: “We wrote this track just before we went on tour last summer. It was an absolute fan favorite and never left the setlist. We are very happy to release a finished version that was produced by the wonderful Tom Dalgety, Enjoy!”

“That means war” follows last year’s single “What you do for love”This was the band’s first new version in three years and launched Airplay BBC Radio 2, Both tracks will be available in April as a limited “Collector’s Edition” vinyl double A side with a diameter of seven inches.

SKUNK ANANSIE is also pleased to have been announced at this year’s event Meltdown Festival, on London’s South Bank, curated by music, film and fashion icons Grace Jones, They will play at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday June 18th.

The news is on the heels of SKUNK ANANSIEThe 2020 UK headlining tour is announced, where they’ll be performing across the UK all year round.

The past 25 years have seen SKUNK ANANSIE internationally recognized as one of the greatest British rock bands of all time. They received the Hall of Fame Award in 2019 Kerrang! Awards while skin She has become one of the most famous female actresses in the world and has proven to be an inspiring role model, activist, pioneer for women in the music industry, model and muse for designers. It’s no surprise that they won the Inspirational Artist Award at the Music Week Awards in 2018.

skin recently stunned audience with incredible performances of “Ave Maria”. Madonna‘s “Like a Virgin”. Stormy‘s “Blinded by your grace” and Celine Dion‘s “My heart will continue to beat”while dressed up like the funny duck ITV‘s hit show “The masked singer”and has just revealed that in her very first memoir work with a reputable journalist and friend, she will think about her incredible journey Lucy O’Brien,

It promises an alternative narrative to the male-dominated, mostly white Britpop era and becomes a chart skinThe unique story from Brixton’s roots in the working class to Glastonbury and the international stage. The book is scheduled for publication in September 2020 at Simon & Schuster and can now be pre-ordered.

SKUNK ANANSIE is known as one of the most fearless acts in modern British history. Her reflective, emotional and radical music has allowed her to grow as an important cultural force on and off the stage, while remaining honest and up-to-date. The new single “That means war” continues her story with wild effects.



