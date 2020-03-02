Skurvi : Apathetic Apology – EP assessment

EP review

Skurvi : Apathetic Apology (Bandcamp)

CD/DL

Out 6 March 2020

New six track EP from Brighton punk & Oi band, outdated-faculty but youngsters with tunes and the appropriate attitude.

Skurvi are simply just a good, no nonsense punk and Oi! band with a knack for a fantastic tune and a little bit of character. They are kinda the Buzzcockney Rejects, if you like.

(They have the difference of remaining the only band which I like (and rave about) that equally my wife and my ideal mate also like, when normally they dismiss nearly anything I love as Alright or shite.)

There is a far little bit of ‘friction’ in the punk scene at the second. Youthful and righteously ideal-on as opposed to outdated, self-righteous outdated-faculty. But Skurvi drop into neither camp. They are young-ish (late-20’s?) but Previous-Faculty in musical model – regular tuneful. singalong punk’n’oi, but never count on slapstick, chauvinism and cliches. They just engage in quick, unpretentious new music with lyrics that alternate between choose the piss and chatting sense.

Following a excellent album, Get ‘Em In (one particular of the most effective 21st Century Uk Pop-Punk’n’Oi! albums I have listened to for some time – said some twat on LTW) and a new drummer, below is a six song EP, which sees them heading up a gear. Every song is a winner.

Capture 22 appears to be to be about conventional dependence on alcoholic beverages and cigs: Stuck in a capture twenty two / As prolonged as there are cigarettes and booze.

Soiled River laments the passing of an individual or something dear: its not the same with no you below. But the strength and tempo of the tune presents away no trace of vulnerability.

Enemy does not explicitly title the foe – it’s only when you seem carefully at the lyric it turns into obvious: If its purple white or blue / What just does that suggest to you / You stand for loathe / You stand for greed / But you don’t, you don’t stand for me. Skurvi don’t get on a soapbox – they just voice their sights with fantastic big catchy punk rock tunes.

Gunshots is about stupidity and guilt and he realisation that existence is limited and the worst could come about to you. Somewhere bloods been spilt, and I’m working with guilt

The supporters favorite is arguably the best new punk rock tune about (getting a family-man but retaining your teenage obsession with) Football.

She’s the most beautiful female I’ve at any time found

Being with her is like a desire

The only difficulty is I normally overlook

As shortly as the fucking ball hits the internet!

Despite the fact that I really like my young children and spouse

They know that soccer is my daily life!

There are a good deal of Oi! songs about soccer, but most feel to be about the ‘running riot’ side of points. This 1 is much more grounded, but Skurvi simply cannot support but choose the mick, out of by themselves and their brethren.

Hardly ever Say Die is to my thoughts the finest track of the bunch – knowingly, the refrain goes By no means say die / no surrender / Put your cliche right here.

The finest summing up of the band and their ethos is nevertheless the one particular on their facebook webpage: Skurvi arrived collectively via a enjoy of inexpensive booze, low-cost laughs and punk rock. With old-university fashion and swagger, (Cock Sparrer, Peter and the Exam Tube Infants) they produce anthemic punk rock with energy, enthusiasm and piss ups.

… but, characteristically, they provide by themselves shorter. They are one of the finest punk bands in the Uk – in that they do not ‘preach’, they really don’t attempt and be ‘punk-as-fuck’ devoid of a considered for other folks and they participate in with a passion and whole love for what they do. They have ‘something to say’ but the goal of the sport is to unify men and women and make certain they have as much entertaining as they do.

Unbelievably Skurvi never have document label backing and have brought this out themselves.

A-pathetic Apology is six terrific slices of 2020 Lads punk rock – and you won’t find a greater instance this 12 months.

Acquire / Preorder from Bandcamp

All phrases Ged Babey