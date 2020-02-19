[sky-bring-again-sharpshooter-allie-quigley-on-multiyear-deal]

Guard Allie Quigley experienced no interest in tests the waters of free of charge agency. Immediately after planting roots in a Chicago suburb with her spouse and teammate Courtney Vandersloot, the ability pair made their intentions of being in Chicago clear.

The Sky formally brought again fifty percent of VanderQuigs, signing Quigley to a multiyear contract, the team introduced Wednesday. It’s only a make a difference of time just before the crew announces Vandersloot’s offer, a resource advised the Sunshine-Moments.

Quigley returns to the Sky after what she called her “most memorable” WNBA year to day.

In 2019, Quigley was second on the workforce in scoring, averaging 13.8 details. She also led the league in 3-stage discipline aims manufactured (70) and earned her third consecutive All-Star selection given that getting to be a comprehensive-time starter with the Sky in 2017.

“I know we are likely to build off of that and be even far better,” Quigley stated. “I’m so grateful to be actively playing in entrance of my family members and the ideal supporters in the WNBA. I never ever just take that for granted. I’m also so fired up to be again with my teammates, they are like sisters now.”

