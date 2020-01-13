“SKY Castle” wins best drama series at 24th Asian Television Awards

Loading...

“SKY Castle” made yet another exceptional achievement!

On January 11, JTBC’s “SKY Castle” won the award for best drama series at the 24th Asian Television Awards in Manila, the Philippines. Earlier in 2019, JTBC’s “Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food” also won the best drama series, making it the second consecutive year for JTBC to receive an award in this category.

Chief Producer (CP) Kim Ji Yeon accepted the award and shared: “Yoo Hyun Mi, the screenwriter of” SKY Castle, “said,” I want to save at least one child who wants to take drastic action because of entrance issues. “For this reason, I was hoping that more viewers would watch” SKY Castle “. It is an honor that the drama was recognized by viewers not only in Korea but also throughout Asia. I want to thank the viewers Asians who love Korean dramas. “

“SKY Castle” is a drama that tells the story of women in the top 0.1 percent and their struggles for coveted greed and enmity. On January 19, 2019, the drama recorded an average audience rating of 22.3% nationally, setting a new record for the highest ratings in the history of the cable network. The drama continued to beat its own record until its last episode, which ended with 23.78 percent audience. “SKY Castle” was also considered the most prominent drama of 2019 by Good Data Corporation.

Earlier on January 10, JTBC CEO Kim Yong Dal also presented awards for four categories at the Asian Television Awards, showcasing the categories won by JTBC last year. At the time, JTBC won the cable and satellite channel of the year, along with three other awards. JTBC is the only Korean broadcaster to have won four awards, including the grand prize at both the Asian Television Awards.

Also known as the “Emmy of Asia”, the Asian Television Awards started in 1996. The prestigious awards ceremony is organized by Universal Awards, and each year around sixty judges choose the presenters and winners through a process rigorous. This year about 300 broadcasters were in attendance and the show was broadcast live in 22 countries around the world to around 200 million people.

Congratulations to the “SKY Castle” team!

