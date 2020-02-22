[sky-signal-alexis-prince-to-teaching-camp-contract]

The Sky signed former Baylor star Alexis Prince to a teaching-camp deal, a resource informed the Sunshine-Moments on Saturday.

Prince, whom the Mercury picked 29th total in 2017, has used most of the last two seasons actively playing in Europe and hasn’t appeared in a WNBA game because 2018. In 20 game titles — 18 with the Mercury in 2017 and two with the Aspiration in 2018 — the 6’2 forward averaged two.1 points and one particular rebound. S

She’s at this time playing for Adana Basket of the Turkish Women’s Basketball League.

Prince, who is from Jacksonville, Florida, was hugely recruited out of large faculty. She was the 16th-ranked prospect in the nation when she committed to Baylor in 2011. About her four collegiate seasons, Prince averaged 8.1 points and 4 rebounds in 136 video games.

With the addition of Prince, the Sky have 10 gamers signed for teaching camp, but could welcome in as several as 15. They are expected to re-indicator star issue guard Courtney Vandersloot, who has verbally agreed to return, a resource explained, and they have the No. 8 select in this year’s draft.

Instruction camp opens April 26.