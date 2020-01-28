Sky will launch two new documentation channels in 2020

Sky will launch two new channels for documentary and nature programs later this year.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature provide viewers with shows and documentaries narrated by David Attenborough on a wide range of biographical and human interest topics.

This spring, the channels will air original documentaries from HBO, Showtime, and Sky, including the pharmaceutical scandal Bitter Pill: Primodos, Tiger Woods: The Comeback, and Mark Wahlberg’s McMillions HBO series (via Digital Spy).

Mark Wahlberg

Bio-Docs will give an insight into the profiles of the famous, such as B. What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali and Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.

Sky Nature broadcasts Sky’s existing Attenborough collection, as well as new Extreme Animals: One Wild Day and Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps natural shows.

David Attenborough

Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will tell a nature documentary series about farm life (Wild Tales from the Farm).

In addition to the two newly announced channels that are available to existing Sky / NOW TV customers, Sky Comedy will launch this evening (January 28).

In other news, the trailer for Attenborough’s new film “Life on Our Planet” was released, in which the broadcaster offers a crucial warning to humanity.

“Humans have conquered the world,” says Attenborough in a first look at the film, which seems to focus on his own journey and the views he has learned over a lifetime, and the viewer about the existence of other species to inform the world in uncovered parts.

A life on our planet will be premiered on April 16 at the Royal Albert Hall, where Attenborough will personally attend.