While Zoom is struggling with numerous security issues, Skype has taken the opportunity to point out that their application is not the least bit complicated.

The company tweeted to remind people that users can start a video meeting and invite people to join without an app and without an account. The whole process can be done on the web.

We present an easy way to easily connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn more about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx

– Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

Skype hopes to make up for that simplicity and compensate other competitors like Zoom, which has dominated video calling since the pandemic began. Between Houseparty and Zoom, Skype has disappeared in the background somewhere, but given that these suddenly super-popular apps have run into problems and people are different, it’s time for Skype to sneak in some reminders.

To use Zoom, you need to have an app and you need an account if you are going to host a meeting with a meeting, if you are just a participant and invited to a call, you don’t need any.

This feature in Skype, one that you need neither an app nor an account to host or invite people, is not new. At this very moment, Skype is making this videoconference feature more obvious and smoothing out the process of wanting to initiate a call and follow it without giving your company any information.

Something Zoom is currently struggling with.

