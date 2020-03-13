Skyrocket’s actions as president feature the “All United States” program to combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Friday unleashed a rally on shares, promising to “unleash all authorities, tools and resources” to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Major stock indices recorded their best day since October 2008, when stocks rallied in response to the federal government’s plan to fight the financial crisis. The rally reversed much of the previous day’s losses, the worst single day for U.S. stocks since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1985 points to 23185, an increase of 9.36 percent. The S&P 500 was up 9.29 percent. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 9.34 percent. Russell 2000 Small Business Index increased 7.6 percent.

The rally was gaining momentum as the White House act passed, and several corporate leaders announced how their companies would contribute to the pandemic. Oil prices rose as the President announced that the United States would buy oil for its strategic reserves.

Prior to the White House presentation, key indices rose only 3 to 4 percent. They have sunk below their opening advantages, fueled largely by hopes of a possible agreement between House Democrats and the White House, as investors worried that an agreement could not happen. and partisan politics could barefoot efforts to combat the economic effects of coronavirus. .

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, gave a brief address before the White House event in which she presented Democrats’ proposals, but made no mention of working with Republicans or the White House. She did not respond to the press. This raised concerns that Democratic leaders had decided to launch their own agenda instead of cooperating with the Trump administration. Major indices sank after their direction.

Although the White House act continued, reporters said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer complained, without evidence, that the president has “authoritarian” tendencies. The market seemed to be bewildered by this signal that Democrats are continuing to partisan.