Skyzoo & Pete Rock vs. Gang Starr

In recent years, Ambrosia For Heads has asked our readers to help us determine the best rap album for 2017 and 2018, respectively. When we look at the top music of 2019, we think hip-hop heads should speak out instead of letting us know what that is, rather than the Grammy Awards – a committee that knows nothing about culture “Best rap album” is at exactly the same time.

We have selected 15 albums that we believe are the best hip-hop of 2019. We have inevitably left out some LPs that you think should be included. That is why we have held a wildcard round (with the possibility to register), in which the readers have chosen the album they feel most deserves a place on the list.

The bracket style competition among the last 16 albums has started. Every day between January 9th and 24th, the albums compete against each other. The tournament winner will be announced on Sunday, January 26th, the same evening as the 2020 Grammy Awards. In each fight, voting ends after 24 hours. The competition will range from Sweet 16 to Elite 8 to Final 4 to Championship Finals, with one album winning. The Elite 8 has started. It’s an encounter between two amazing producer / MC batteries in 2019. Skyzoo & Pete Rocks Retropolitan take on Gang Starr’s One Of The Best Yet. This ballot is on the AFH Facebook page in the video, Make sure your opinion is heard. Vote there and let yourself be counted. UPDATE: Gang Starrs One Of The Best Yet defeated Skyzoo & Pete Rocks Retropolitan with 61% to 39%.

Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan



Together with the legendary producer Pete Rock, Brooklyn, the New York MC Skyzoo in Retropolitan wrote a homage to yesterday and tomorrow’s New York. With verses from Styles P, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Elzhi, the September release appeared just in time for cool weather. The effort together is a postcard from Hip-Hop’s birthplace, filled with S-K-Y’s reflections on life in his old block and how the city is changing. Pete and Sky provided the conceptual tone with the artwork for the main single of the album “It’s All Good”, which combined a mural in honor of a victim of police violence from decades with a foreground of New York’s modern bike sharing system. During the 12-track release by Mello Music Group, Sky; recalls the golden age when “my whole block was in penny jerseys” while he lamented the gentrification stranglehold that led him to “find croissant sellers”. Heads were treated on “Truck Jewels” A rare jewel in the form of a rap verse from PR that contains the quotable “Me fallin ‘off is like a Muslim in a luau”. The founder of First Generation Rich carries the vast majority of the album’s lyrical content on his own two (and because he’s Skyzoo, he makes it breathless). At the Eastern Conference All-Stars, a really crazy amount of poetry wrapped up in less than six minutes when Conway, Benny, Westside Gunn and Elzhi joined Sky for the 2019 posse cut. – Amanda Mester

Released: September 20, 2019

etiquette: Mello Music Group

Guests: Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Elzhi, Styles P, Raheem DeVaughn

producers: Self

Gang Starr – one of the best yet

(Defeated Murs, 9th Miracles and The Iliad of the Soul Council are dead … 87% to 13% in Round 1)



Over 15 years after the legendary duo’s last release and almost a decade after Guru’s death, Gang Starr appeared with One Of The Best Yet, the seventh album in the couple’s 30-year campaign. While posthumous releases can often endure a stale and interrupted flow, DJ Premier has so firmly rooted the spirit of Guru in the structure of these efforts. It’s like Baldhead Slick is still in the flesh and blessing the microphone. Entirely produced by the legendary Preemo, he (along with Guru’s legacy) needed sparring with Solar (later Gurus’ associate) to gain the rights to unpublished vocals that eventually became the basis of this project. Partly a philosopher, partly a lyrical executioner – the discovery of the Guru’s hidden words is a great testimony to his technique and influence, which overcomes the test of time. This can be seen in video singles such as “Family And Loyalty” and “Bad Name”. One of the best also serves as a refreshing connection between then and now with the chosen features of contemporaries (Q-Tip), family members (Jeru, Group Home, MOP, etc.) and modern heavyweights (J. Cole, Royce, Talib) merge distant epochs seamlessly. While a closure to Gang Starr’s position in the history books wasn’t necessary, One Of The Best Yet enables a warmer and triumphant conclusion to an otherwise great story of hip-hop supremacy. As Preemo’s famous cuts indicated throughout the duo’s existence, we’ve been rocking with the best for three decades. What a real gift for hip hop believers to have at least one more pleasure to do with the new Gang Starr. – Michael Blair

Released: November 1, 2019

Etiquette: Gang Starr Enterprises / Up

Guests: Q-Tip, M.O.P. (Billy Danze & Lil Fame), Royce 5’9, Jeru der Damaja, J. Cole, Talib Kweli, Ne-Yo, Nitty Scott, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, Gruppenheim (Lil Dap & Melachi the Nutcracker)

Producer: self

So which is better?

Ambrosia For Heads’ 2019 Top 15 Hip Hop Albums List:

Add-2 – Jim Crow The Musical

Benny The Butcher – The plugs that I hit

Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE

Boogie – Everything for sale

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

EarthGang – Mirrorland

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

Gang Starr – one of the best yet

Griselda – WWCD

Little brother – may the Lord watch

Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council – The Iliad is dead and the odyssey is over

Rapsody – Eva

Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan

Smif-n-Wessun – The All

YBN Cordae – The Prodigal Boy

