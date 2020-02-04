Slade dummer Don Powell leaves Dave Hill’s Slade, starts Don Powell’s Slade

Slade founder Don Powell has left the band.

A statement on the drummer’s website confirms his departure. It says: “It is with great sadness and regret that Don has to inform his fans that he is no longer a member of Dave Hill’s Slade.

“Dave has sent Don a cold e-mail to let him know that his services are no longer needed, after collaboration and friends since 1963.”

The statement then reveals that Powell plans to continue with his own version of the band, Don Powell’s Slade, with former Slade 2-member Craig Fenney on bass guitar, and will post more news about other members in due course.

Powell, who is also a member of Quatro, Scott & Powell alongside Andy Scott and Suzi Quatro of The Sweet, is currently recording a solo album with his band members in the Occasional Flames, Paul Cookson and Les Glover. The Occasional Flames themselves will also release an album later this year.

Don Powell’s Slade is already present on Facebook and publishes: “We are really looking forward to this and we know that the band is already in early rehearsals, and has chosen a completely new set list where Don can control the band not only on drums but also now in the musical direction he wants.

“Expect a lot of classic Slade songs and other songs that Don played on or that influenced him during his career.”

Don Powell originally joined Dave Hill in 1964 in The Vendors, an act from Midland, whose first recording was titled Don’t Leave Me Now.