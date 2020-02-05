Slade split up after over 50 years in the band as a drummer who was fired via email

Slade drummer Don Powell has announced that he has been fired via email after over 50 years in the band.

This means that the band has now effectively separated and Dave Hill is the only remaining member.

Powell announced the news in a post on his website and wrote: “With great sadness and regret, Don has to inform his fans that he is no longer a member of Dave Hills Slade.

“Dave sent Don a cold email to let him know that his services are no longer needed after he has worked together and been friends since 1963.”

The message goes on to say that Powell will play slade songs again with his new band, Don Powell’s Slade, which he founded with former Slade bassist Craig Fenney.

“We will post more news about the recruited members in due course. So Don is looking forward to touring and seeing all the fans again, ”the news continues, before it becomes known that Powell is currently recording a solo debut album and has completed a new record with his other band, Don Powells Occasional Flames ,

“Don hopes that all of his loyal fans will support his new ventures, which he is very excited about,” concludes the message.

Hill has now responded to the claims and refuted the idea that the burning took place via email.

Statement: I am sad to announce that Don and I will no longer work together. Our farewell to the paths has not come.

Posted by the official Slade site on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

On his Facebook page, Hill wrote: “I am sad to announce that Don and I will no longer work together.

“Our farewell to the paths did not come by chance and its announcement is incorrect. I wish Don every success in his future endeavors. “