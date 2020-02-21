[slain-nashville-counselor-missy-hamilton-was-stabbed-73-instances,-autopsy-report-exhibits]

Near

The guy accused of killing Nashville counselor Missy Hamilton late past year stabbed her 73 moments soon after sexually assaulting her, autopsy studies display.

Hamilton, 50, died Feb. 4 inside of her place of work at Crossroads Counseling, which presents courtroom-appointed domestic violence and liquor and drug therapy to folks in Davidson County.

Metro Nashville law enforcement say Brian Dewayne Conley, 32, killed her within the Madison business in a browsing plaza at 521 Gallatin Pike South. He remained jailed with no bond on Friday facing prison murder charges

An autopsy, executed Dec. 5 by Davidson County Senior Medical Examiner Feng Li, shows Hamilton died as a result of multiple sharp drive accidents. Her manner of death was homicide.

MISSY HAMILTON: Counselor killed in Nashville fought dependancy herself in advance of dedicating lifestyle to other folks

A majority of the stab wounds — 40, ended up to the back of her head and neck, Li wrote in his report produced Friday.

Hamilton grew up in Mount Juliet. At the time of her loss of life she lived in Smyrna with her spouse, Jack, with whom she has two sons, Dalton, 16 and Patrick, 22.

Investigators explained the scene as “brutal” and reported Hamilton had concluded a group counseling session the night before she was killed.

Police discovered Hamilton dead with signals of obvious trauma in a again place of work space of the organization.

The day after officers identified her overall body, police arrested Conley in her slaying.

Investigators claimed Conley was captured on surveillance video in the location of Crossroads Counseling several hours prior to her demise.

Stay UP TO Date: Obtain the Tennessean’s no cost app and get the newest alerts

MISSY HAMILTON: Bloody denims, movie and a library book: Police lay out situation in Nashville counselor’s loss of life

NASHVILLE Criminal offense: Nashville’s prison homicides in 2019: ‘Your actions have prompted so considerably pain’

Achieve Natalie Neysa Alund at [email protected] and observe her on Twitter @nataliealund.

Browse or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/criminal offense/2020/02/21/nashville-counselor-missy-hamilton-autopsy-report/4829916002/