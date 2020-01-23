Slash informs about the new album from Guns N ‘Roses

Slash has suggested that changes in the way albums are released have delayed Guns N’Roses’ first album in over a decade.

The legendary guitarist spoke to Guitar.com at a music conference this weekend (January 18-19) and explained that “things happen” on a new LP, “but there are no peculiarities”. He continued: “More than anything, it’s the nature of the industry. “

After the interviewer made comments at the NAMM Congress in California about changes in the way albums were released (since GNR’s last album “Chinese Democracy” in 2008), Slash said, “Yeah! And there are a handful People who said, “Yeah, make a record and go to old school.” And there are a handful of people who say, “We don’t even know what it means to buy a record!”

He continued: “It’s just like this:” How are you going to do this? “I mean there is material and there is recording and there is shit going on but we are not really sure what we are doing with it.”

Slash’s comments come days after his colleague, GNR guitarist Richard Fortus, claims that the band is likely to release new material in 2020. The axeman announced that the band has completed a number of tracks and is waiting to decide how they will include them on their live show.

He said to Forbes: “We love to record new songs. We always rehearse things. It’s just a question of everyone whether they feel comfortable to incorporate it into the show. I hope that we can release new music this year. “

Earlier, Slash had confirmed that Guns N ‘Roses was planning to release a full album, although no date was given.

A new LA rocker record would be their first album since the infamous “Chinese Democracy”, which took 25 years to record. Slash and bassist and founding member Duff McKagan had left the band in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

The last album Slash appeared on was the 1993 cover album “The Spaghetti Incident”. Subsequently, Axl Rose was the only original member of the band until Slash and McKagan reunited in 2016.

In the meantime, the band are touring Britain and Europe this summer, including two London stadium shows.