Slash on the new Guns N’s Roses album: there is material, there is recording and

Slash has spoken again about the long awaited new studio album from Guns N ‘Roses.
The guitarist confirmed in May of last year that new material was in the making, with his band member Richard Fortus checking in earlier this month to say he hoped that new music would come from the band this year.
And in a new interview with Guitar in which he was asked if he would be willing to share new information about the album, Slash replied: “There is no definitive answer to anything and I just stick to that.”
“Something is happening, but there are no details. It is mainly due to the nature of the industry at the moment.
“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there is material and it is being recorded and there is shit going on, but we are not really sure what we are doing now.”
When it was noted that the music industry has changed a lot since the last time Guns N ‘Roses released an album, Slash replied: “Yes! And there are a handful of people who said,” Make a record and go old school. “And there is a handful of people who like it: “We don’t even know what buying a record is anymore!”
Guns N ’Roses takes to the road during the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour from January 31 when they play at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. They will return to the UK and Europe later in the year for further dates.
Guns N ’Roses 2020 tour dates
January 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL
March 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
March 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica
March 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador
March 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru
March 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
March 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
April 3: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
April 5: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia
May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal
May 23: Sevilla Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
May 26: Olympiastadion Munich, Germany
May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom
May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom
June 2: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
June 6: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
June 9: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
June 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
June 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland
June 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
19 June: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
June 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, the Netherlands
June 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland