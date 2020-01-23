Slash on the new Guns N’s Roses album: there is material, there is recording and

Slash has spoken again about the long awaited new studio album from Guns N ‘Roses.

The guitarist confirmed in May of last year that new material was in the making, with his band member Richard Fortus checking in earlier this month to say he hoped that new music would come from the band this year.

And in a new interview with Guitar in which he was asked if he would be willing to share new information about the album, Slash replied: “There is no definitive answer to anything and I just stick to that.”

“Something is happening, but there are no details. It is mainly due to the nature of the industry at the moment.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean, there is material and it is being recorded and there is shit going on, but we are not really sure what we are doing now.”

When it was noted that the music industry has changed a lot since the last time Guns N ‘Roses released an album, Slash replied: “Yes! And there are a handful of people who said,” Make a record and go old school. “And there is a handful of people who like it: “We don’t even know what buying a record is anymore!”

Guns N ’Roses takes to the road during the next leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour from January 31 when they play at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. They will return to the UK and Europe later in the year for further dates.

Guns N ’Roses 2020 tour dates

January 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

March 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

March 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica

March 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador

March 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru

March 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

March 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

April 3: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

April 5: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Sevilla Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Olympiastadion Munich, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

June 2: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

June 6: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 9: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

June 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

June 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 June: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

June 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, the Netherlands

June 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland